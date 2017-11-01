Calderdale students caught up in New York terror attack

Staff and students from a Calderdale school were caught up in the New York terror attack during their trip to the United States.

A group of more that 60 Year 12 students from from Lightcliffe Academy had jetted off to the USA on October 26 for a nine day trip to America which included visiting sites in Washington, Philadelphia and New York.

However, during their visit to New York where they went to see the Statue of Liberty, a man in a rented van mowed down cyclists and pedestrians in New York killing eight people in what the city's mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror".

The school was quick to respond as the events unfolded informing friends and family they were OK.

The posted on their Twitter account: "You may have heard about an incident in lower Manhattan in the last few minutes. We have had excellent information from the NYPD and all students and staff are safe and well. We shall keep you informed as we let you know further."

The people of New York were also thanked in helping the group away from the mayhem and said: "Many thanks to the people of New York for their help in moving us away. Police Officer Mirza for his help and information and the kind restaurant owner for his offer of a place to spend the time while things settled down."

In response to the atrocity president Donald Trump ordered the security services to "step up" vetting procedures.

Eight people were killed and at least 11 others injured after a man drove the rented Home Depot truck on to the path on West Street at around 3pm local time (7pm GMT).

The driver, who has been identified by law enforcement officials as Sayfullo Saipov, 29, from Uzbekistan, was shot by police after jumping out of the vehicle with what turned out to be two fake guns. He was taken to hospital and is in police custody. Officers said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver in Tuesday's attack barrelled along the bike path in a rented Home Depot truck for the equivalent of about 14 blocks, or around eight-tenths of a mile, before slamming into a small yellow school bus.

