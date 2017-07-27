Calderdale school told it requires improvement by Ofsted chiefs

A Calderdale school that turned itself around from being in special measures to outstanding has been told it now requires improvement by education chiefs.

Field Lane Primary School in Rastrick was placed into special measures in 2012 by Ofsted but it saw a dramatic transformation when it was outstanding in all areas two years later.

However, inspectors who visited the school in June found that found that the school in Burnsall Road now requires improvement in four areas. The school’s early years provision was rated as good.

Lesley Butcher, lead inspector said in her report: Standards reached by pupils at the end of Year six have fallen and do not represent good enough progress from their starting points.

“Over time, teaching has not been strong enough, leading to gaps in what pupils know and understand. This is particularly the case in reading and writing.

“Leaders and teachers plan for learning in a wide range of subjects, but teaching in some subjects, including science, has not been consistently effective in helping pupils to secure and apply their skills.

”Over time, governors have not been rigorous enough in holding leaders to account for the progress of pupils.

”Despite considerable work done by the pastoral team, too many pupils are absent or persistently absent, negatively affecting their achievement in school.”

Together with the head teacher, the inspector looked at pupils’ progress, information about the performance of teachers, documents relating to behaviour and safety and documents relating to safeguarding.

The inspector looked at pupils’ work in books and observed pupils’ learning in parts of 13 lessons, some alongside the head teacher.

The inspector considered the views of 36 parents’ views through Parent View (Ofsted’s online questionnaire for parents) and took account of 22 questionnaires returned by members of staff.

There were some positives in the Ofsted Report about the school which is part of the Brighter Futures Academy Trust.

The report said: “Leaders’ work to improve the quality of teaching in mathematics is paying off. Teachers are now successfully planning and delivering mathematics lessons that stretch and challenge pupils of all abilities.

“This is a very caring school. The safety and well-being of pupils is very important to all staff.

”Senior leaders’ effective support and guidance for newly and recently qualified teachers has helped to improve the quality of teaching.

”Teaching and provision in the early years is good and children are increasingly well prepared to start Year 1.”