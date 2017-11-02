Brighouse High pupils awarded for success

Students from Brighouse High had plenty to celebrate at the school’s Junior Awards ceremony last week.

Year ten pupils were awarded for academic achievements and success during the previous school year.

Former Brighouse High sixth form student Brittany Stead was the guest speaker at the event and there were musical performances between the different award categories.

Head teacher Liz Cresswell said: “Over the past three years the students have laid firm foundations for learning and future success.

“We have been pleased with the progress of this year group and have high expectations of them.

“It is no easy task to decide on prize winners when a year group has so many positive and hardworking students.

“I am proud of them and I’m sure that families, friends and those associated with school feel that way too.”

Students awarded for academic achievement were Toni Milnes, Jessica Hardcastle, Ethan Duckworth, Billie Lambert, Madeleine Partland, Imogen Firth, Liv Ellis-Sharp, Madeleine Partland, Thea Walwyn, Spencer Powell, Harrison Gilbert, Ben Walkington, Brooke Thomas, Robyn Cooper, Hannah Clarke, Joshua Scott, Chloe Burke, Ben Johnston, Corra Clarke, Joseph Shaw, Dylan Metcalf, Benjamin Orley, Madeleine Partland, Harvey Rayner, Isla Waddington and Ben Walkington.

Students awarded for outstanding progress were Amy Jo Dalby, Corra Clarke, Jasmin Brook, Madeleine Partland, Eve Roberts, Jack Samples, Eve Roberts, Dylan Metcalf, Jasmin Brook, Benjamin Orley, Joshua Scott, Maisie Wood, Harry Payton, Olivia Frazer, Jack Dunn, Hannah Smith, Katrina Munnich, Thomas Adamthwaite, Ellie Corbett, Jack Dunn, Joshua Scott, Savannah Southward, Ellie Corbett, Lucas Breton, Spencer Powell and Jasmin Brook.

Students awarded subject prizes were Eleanor Rees, Ethan Lumb, Robyn Cooper, Madeleine Partland, Lily Cavanagh, Thea Walwyn, Maisie Wood, Genie Tempest, Jessica McConnell, Benjamin Cliff, Thomas Adamthwaite and Brooke Thomas.

Winners of form tutor prizes were Caitlin Radley, Jack Dunn, Paris Conroy, Harvey Rayner, Ben Johnston, Maisie Wood, Jamie Mills, Awa Toure, Madeleine Partland, Morgan Riley, Eleanor Rees, Spencer Powell, Ella Birkbeck, Manraj Bassra, Aimee Owens and Ben Howard.

Paris Conroy and Spencer Powell were awarded the Head of Year prizes.

The Madeleine Brearley Key Stage Three Prize went to Maisie Wood; Nathan Jones Challenge Champion Award was awarded to Sam Story; Billie Lambert won the Yorkshire Child of Courage Sporting Achievement Award and the Stephanie Cooper Reading Award went to Jasmin Brook.

Pupil of the Year 2016-17 was awarded to Robyn Cooper.