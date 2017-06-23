Doncaster Racecourse announces Rudimental will perform on Saturday July 1 after Mark Ronson cancels

Doncaster Racecourse is excited to announce the Brit Award winning band Rudimental will perform after racing on Saturday 1 July.

Rudimental will take the place of Mark Ronson who is unable to perform.

Award winning drum and base band Rudimental rose to prominence in 2012 when their single 'Feel the Love' featuring singer John Newman, topped the UK Singles

Chart. In 2013, Rudimental's debut studio album Home debuted at number one in the UK Albums Chart and was also nominated for a Mercury Music Prize. Now established as one of the UK’s biggest acts with platinum record sales and a BRIT award for their single ‘Waiting All Night’ the band is now enjoying a sell out tour!

Head of Marketing at Doncaster Racecourse, Abby Chandler, said “We are delighted that the multi- award winning Rudimental has agreed to step in and play Doncaster for the first time. We look forward to a fantastic evening of racing and music on our Construction Index race evening and wish Mark Ronson all the best as he takes some time out from performing.”

“Our ‘Sun Bets’ Music Live nights are always a real highlight of our summer season and are the perfect event for race goers and music lovers alike often with one discovering a new found love of the other!” said Abby. “Our evening racing is a really enjoyable occasion for racing aficionados and also family and friends taking advantage of the long summer nights to spend quality time together.”

Anyone who would like more information should contact Doncaster Racecourse on 01302 304 200 between 9am and 6pm or email info@doncaster-racecourse.co.uk