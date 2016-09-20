Youngsters will soon have an improved and modern skate park as developers begin work on the new project in Wellholme Park.

The scheme was due to start later in the year but following a delay at another site, Calderdale Council, and the developers Bendcrete took the opportunity to bring the work forward.

Build a Brighter Brighouse group has been spearheading the development for many years after the current skate park became the subject of vandalism and arson attacks.

Councillor Scott Benton (Brighouse, Conservative) said: “It is great to see that the construction of the skate board park at Wellholme has finally begun.

“The project has taken a long-time to bring to fruition and particular thanks have to go to the 3B’s Group and the Council who have worked together for many years to deliver this.

“It will provide an excellent facility for young people when it opens next month and with the addition of the running track and other planned improvements to the park I hope that more local people will be able to enjoy everything that it has to offer.

“The park retained its Green Flag once again this year and I am pleased that it continues to attract so many people all year round.”

It is anticipated the work will last five weeks.

Since the skate park opened in Wellholme in 2000 it has proved a popular attraction and competitions have been held bringing in people from a wide area.

Bendcrete specialise in design and build of concrete skateparks. Their skateparks are designed by professional skatepark designers and built by their experienced construction crew. The group designs every skaterpark to suit the wishes of the local skaters and riders.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Developers get their skates on to start project Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...