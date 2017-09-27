Detectorist trying to reunite WW1 campaign medal found at Sowerby with soldier’s family

A detectorist is trying to trace relatives of a first world war soldier after digging up a campaign medal.

Edward Goodall, of Luddenden Foot, was using his metal detector near The Rushcart Inn at Towngate, Sowerby, when he unearthed the Great War 1914-1918 campaign medal which had been awarded to A. Irvin of the West Riding Regiment.

Valley: Roman brooch and coins, found at Sowerby and Luddenden

The find is one of a number in recent months which show parts of our history may be just under our feet, said Edward, who is a member of the Coil To The Soil metal detecting group which is based at Doncaster in South Yorkshire.

Edward has been detecting for 12 years and other finds, at Sowerby and Luddenden, include a Roman brooch and some coins respecitvely, while finds of Iron Age Spurs made by Edward at Settle in North Yorkshire are at the British Museum.

Anyone who believes the first world war medal belonged to a member of their family can contact Edward via www.facebook.com/eddie.goodall.902 on social media. “It would be nice to return it to his family,” he said.