Delays as some trains from Leeds are diverted after suspected terror attack in Manchester

Commuters face delays on some rail services as Manchester Victoria train station is closed following a suspected terror attack in the city.

National Rail said no trains to or from Manchester Victoria will operate today (Tuesday) and the station will be closed at least until the end of the day.

Northern services from Leeds and Huddersfield are being affected but trains have been diverted to alternative routes.

In Leeds, services calling at Manchester Victoria will now stop at Rochdale.

Trains from Huddersfield to Manchester Victoria will instead stop at Stalybridge.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: "Emergency services are dealing with last nights tragic events that occurred at Manchester Arena. As Manchester Victoria is located near the arena, the station will remain closed and no trains will operate. Manchester Victoria will remain closed until at least the end of today.

"Trains will not run to / from and through Manchester Victoria. Trains will be diverted, cancelled or start / terminate at alternative stations."

At least 19 people have been killed in the suspected terror attack which took place at the end of the Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena last night.

Network Rail has advised all commuters to avoid Manchester Victoria and the Manchester Arena areas.

An emergency number is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area - 0161 856 9400.