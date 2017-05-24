Deadline approaches for names in major Yorkshire tourism awards

The deadline is fast approaching for this region’s businesses to put their name forward for a major tourism accolade.

Final entries for Welcome to Yorkshire’s White Rose Awards, where tourism organisations from the county are honoured on stage at a ceremony, must be submitted by tomorrow.

Businesses can enter one of the 17 categories, as well as the Outstanding Customer Service round.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing some exciting entries in this year’s White Rose Awards from new and established businesses.

“As always, we will be recognising the very best of Yorkshire’s talent and celebrating the county’s thriving economy.

“White Rose are the UK’s biggest tourism awards and a great opportunity to put Yorkshire on the map.”

Previous winners have spoken about how the accolade has positively affected their business.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, in Wakefield, previously scooped the Large Attraction gong for its art, stunning landscape and family-friendly environment.

Nina Rogers, head of PR and marketing, said: “It’s great to get recognition from across the region for all our hard work. The White Rose Awards have been a really useful tool for marketing our organisation and building our profile.”

A date and venue have not yet been announced for the ceremony.

Only Welcome to Yorkshire members are eligible for entry.

People can enter the awards at wra.yorkshire.com/entry-forms