Cyclist breaks wrist in Brighouse town centre crash

Police have appealed for witnesses after a cyclist was in collision with a white van in Brighouse town centre.

The incident took place at the junction of Elland Road and Halifax Road near to Wilkinsons at around 5.40pm on Tuesday May 9.

The cyclist suffered a fractured wrist in the collision. The van was described as a white Ford Focus.

Anyone with information can contact PC 4541 Brimelow on 101 quoting 1355 of May 9.