Cyber PCSO team to share internet know-how with Beaver Scouts at Brighouse camp

Bradford's cyber PCSOs will be taking their internet know-how to Calderdale this weekend at a fun event for young people.

The team will be hosting two stalls at The Jam Butty Camp in Brighouse, an event for six to eight-year-old Beaver Scouts in West Yorkshire.

The camp, which runs from tomorrow until Sunday, is expected to attract around 600 young people from the Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees areas and features lots of activities, such as cooking, climbing and crafts.

The team of PCSOs, which has delivered workshops to nearly 25,000 young people across Bradford District this school year alone, will be on hand to help youngsters with using the internet and offering them advice on how to stay safe online.

Chris Joyce, Force Crime Prevention Officer, said: "We were delighted to be invited to this event by the County Commissioner for the Scouts.

"More and more young children are using the internet, so this is an excellent opportunity for the team to share their cyber experience with the youngsters in a fun and engaging way.

"We are continuing to work with the Scouts to introduce a crime prevention badge for cubs, which will incorporate online safety.

"Staying safe when using the internet is important to everyone and I hope some of the youngsters will pass on the team's advice to other members of their family and their friends."

This collaboration is part of the Scout Association's 'A Million Hands' initiative, which involves Scouts partnering with local communities, charities and organisations to take part in a diverse range of community action projects to make a lasting difference in their local community.

Sam Wakefield, Deputy County Youth Commissioner, said : "The partnership with West Yorkshire Police is a great example of the Scout Association's community initiative ‘A Million Hands’ in action - raising awareness of crime prevention with our young people through activities that are fun and interactive, so that they can make a real difference in their community and educate others in the importance of crime prevention.

"I’m sure the Beavers will have a fantastic time."