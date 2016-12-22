Youths armed with knife steal money in street robbery

Three youths armed with a knife threatened and stole money from a man in a street robbery near Brighouse.

The incident happened on December 19 at around 9.45 pm. The 28-year-old male victim was walking along Bradford Road when he noticed three male youths nearby.

The victim turned right into Bradley Road where he was approached by the three suspects who threatened the victim with a knife and demanded money.

The suspects took some money and fled down Bradley Road.

The main suspect is described as a white male, aged between 14-18-years-old, 5ft 6” and of slim build. He was wearing a black scarf covering his face, with only his eyes visible, black jogging bottoms, a black hooded waterproof coat with the hood up and black fabric gloves. He spoke with a local accent.

The other two suspects were described as white males, aged between 14-18-years-old. One was of slim build and the other of heavy build, both around 5ft 6” and wearing black hooded tops.

Detective Constable Simon Thomas, of Huddersfield CID, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who was thankfully left unharmed but shaken up. We are continuing our investigations into this robbery and appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward to assist us.

“Anyone with any information or who witnessed this incident, I would urge to come forward and speak to the police. You can contact me directly via 101 quoting crime reference 13160744636 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”