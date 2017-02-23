Video: Interview with ‘Supergran’ who helped foil Brighouse ram raiders

The 65-year-old gran who foiled ram raiders at a Brighouse jewellery store says colleagues have called a hero but her daughter has labelled her - a NUMPTY.

Gutsy Sandra Bottomley was closing up the adjacent pharmacy at 5pm when she rushed out and bravely tackled the two jewellery thieves.

But grandmother-of-two Sandra says she was labelled “a numpty” by her daughter for her brave actions - which ended up jailing the men for almost 15 years.

Sandra, who has worked at Rowlands Pharmacy as an Assistant Dispenser for over a decade, says she broke down after the incident and could not believe what she had done.

Sandra, who has lived in Brighouse all of her life, said: “I just didn’t think and went straight up to them and dragged them both away.

“But then when I later thought about it - I totally broke down.

“I rang my daughter up and said I had done something foolish and without thinking - she then called me a numpty and asked me why I had done it.

“I don’t know why - but I’ve just been brought up that way. Some people would have run away, but not me.”

The crooks had smashed up the front of the shop so badly that all the glass had warped - trapping the staff inside the store while the robbers helped themselves to the jewellery at the front.

Speaking about the incident, Sandra said: “I heard this loud bang and I thought there had been an accident and then we went out while we were locking up.

“I immediately knew something had happened and I could see that Phil, who is the manager there, locked inside.

“I then grabbed both of them in turn, which must have startled them anyway and pushed them out.

“I was just telling them to go - and get out.

“The police the came and I gave a statement and then they got the two of them.”

But the jailing of the Cochrane brothers was just another brush with danger Sandra has witnessed.

In 1991, Sandra says she was also held up at gun point during a heist as she worked behind the counter of a newsagents - but on that occasion did not try any heroics.

Despite colleagues at the pharmacy naming her a hero, modest Sandra has brushed off the “Supergran” jibes.

Speaking about the fact she put her life on the liner at the jewellers, she said: “Thinking about it, there was a hammer laid there on the floor of the shop so you just don’t know what could have happened

“I’ve been brought up to stand-up for yourself and just carry on - I honestly did it without thinking.

“I completely broke down on the way home, I was really quite emotional.”

Richard Cochrane, 37, and his brother William Cochrane, 39, were jailed for five years and nine-and-a-half-years respectively following the raid.

Asked about what she thought of the sentence, she said: “What they got is far too lenient considering their records and everything else.

“It’s just not enough - the jewellers was shut for months following all the damage.”

Sandra added: “I’m going to have to get rid of that red coat thought aren’t I - otherwise people will be knowing I was the one who put these two in jail.

“I’m sure people are going to call me ‘Supergran’ - but I really don’t want that.”

She added: “I know they come from a long line of wrong-uns - so I think it is best to keep my head down. “

The manager of Niemantas Jewellers said he did not wish to comment on the incident.