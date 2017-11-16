Teenage girl assaulted in field near Halifax town centre

A teenage girl was assaulted in a field close to Halifax town centre.

The attack happened as the victim was walking across the field in Cousin Lane, Halifax, at about 5pm.

She was approached by a man, who assaulted her and then fled the scene.

Police said she was not injured during the attack, which happened on October 29.

Officers today appealed for witnesses to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170503629