Slash wound victim remains in hospital following incident in Brighouse

Two men have been arrested following an incident in Brighouse where a man suffered a slash wound and remains in hospital.

Detectives in Calderdale are continuing their investigations following an incident in Brighouse on Sunday afternoon where a man was seriously injured.

Police were called to reports of ongoing disorder on St John Street, Brighouse yesterday at around 2pm.

Officers attended and found a male, in his 30s, had been assaulted.

The victim sustained a slash wound in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A short time later, officers conducted arrest enquiries in the Wyke and Brighouse areas in relation to the assault.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been released pending further enquiries.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested today in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing in to what is believed to be an isolated incident between parties known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170372485. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.