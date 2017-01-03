Robbers targeted victims in Halifax town centre

Police in Halifax are appealing for information after a man and a woman were robbed in the town centre last night.

The robbery happened at around 8.30pm on Monday (Jan 2) as the 22-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were sat in a parked Silver Peugeot 207 on Coleridge Street in Halifax Town Centre, at the rear of Cafe Passion.

Two men approached the vehicle and threatened the victims before stealing personal possessions. The suspects made off down St John's Lane, towards Clare Road.

The suspects are described as white men, both aged in their thirties to early forties, between 5 ft 8in and 6ft tall, of stocky build. One of the suspects is described as being bald.

Detective Sergeant Ross Wadsworth of Calderdale CID said; "I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the town centre on Monday evening and may have seen anyone matching the suspects description, or who may have witnessed the incident itself to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13170002151.