Police notify missing man's family after body found in water in Brighouse

The body of an elderly man was found in Brighouse last night, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to River Street at around 8.45pm when it was reported that a body had been spotted in the water by the weir which flows into the River Calder.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended and the body of an elderly male was recovered by colleagues from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"The family of Barry Nicholson who was last seen on Sunday evening have been informed."

The last confirmed sighting of Mr Nicholson, 70, had been in River Street that evening.

Members of Calder Valley Search and Rescue had joined police in efforts to find him.