Nine arrested and vehicles seized in Huddersfield police operation.

Nine people were arrested and five vehicles seized in an operation using resources from across the West Yorkshire police force.

Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out high visibility patrols to tackle drugs offences, possession of illegal weapons, anti-social and alcohol-related disorder. The operation also visited bars and clubs last Friday night.

Nine people were arrested for various offences including affray, drink driving, theft, possession of Class B drugs and driving whilst disqualified.

Five vehicles were seized including for being driven in an anti-social manor and without insurance. A machete was recovered from a vehicle and several people were ordered to leave the town centre.

Police were joined in the crackdown by CCTV staff, door supervisors employed by Industry and Phoenix, West Yorkshire Police's dog unit, road policing teams, response officers and Kirklees Proactive Team.

PC Steve Nicholls said: "We are very pleased with the results achieved on Friday night; making numerous arrests and seized vehicles using the roads unlawfully.

"I would like to pass on my thanks to all officers and staff for their support and expertise on the night. Many of the officers came into work on their days off which enabled us to conduct a successful operation in the town centre.”

Huddersfield NPT Insp James Kitchen, added: "We want to provide a strong message to people in Huddersfield that drugs offences, violence and possession of weapons will not be tolerated by West Yorkshire Police.

"We hope that our communities will be encouraged that we are taking proactive steps to remove criminality from the streets of Huddersfield."