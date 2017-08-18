Man wanted by police for robbery offences is found and behind bars

A man that was wanted by police in West Yorkshire has been arrested by colleagues in the Thames Valley force.

Police had issued an appeal over the whereabouts of 29-year-old Michael Lloyd long last week and he will now commence the sentence he was issued in his absence when convicted at Bradford Crown Court for robbery.

Lewis Marsden who has also been jailed for robbery.

Long was tried, found guilty and sentenced in his absence for his part in a robbery in Sowerby Bridge in 2015.

He and Lewis Marsden (24), assaulted a 52-year-old man on Tuel Lane around midnight on Thursday March 12 2015. The victim was left with facial injuries following the incident where Marsden and Long kicked and punched the victim to the floor, before stealing his wallet and mobile phone.

Long did not attend court during any part of the trial.

The pair were found guilty by a jury on Wednesday August 9 and Marsden sentenced the same day to five years in prison. Long was sentenced in his absence to six years.