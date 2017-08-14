Man appears in court over violent disorder incident in Brighouse

A man has appeared in court over an alleged violent disorder incident in Rastrick.

Aron Barton, of Angus Avenue, Wyke appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has been charged with grevious bodily harm, affray, assault and two offences of possesing a weapon.

The offences relate to an alleged incident where a man is believed to have suffered a slash wound. Police were called to reports of ongoing disorder on St John Street, Brighouse on Sunday, August 13 at around 2pm.

Officers attended and found a male in his 30s had been injured. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Barton did not enter a plea and was given conditional bail until his next appearance at Bradford Crown Court on September 12.

Two other men who were arrested in connection with the alleged incident have been released pending further investigation.