Jewellery stolen in raid on Brighouse pawnbrokers - CCTV of suspect

POLICE investigating a burglary at a pawnbrokers shop in Brighouse have relased CCTV images of a suspect.

The burglary happened at Cashbrokers on Commercial Street at around 12.30am on April 21, but police only released details today. (July 20)

.

The suspects are believed to have walked through Brighouse from the direction of Gooder Lane before turning onto Market Street and Commercial Street.

They then entered the shop through a neighbouring premises and searched the property, before making off with a large quantity of jewellery.

The suspects then made off from the scene on foot in the direction of Market Street.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary.

Detective Constable Graham Bennett, of Calderdale CID, said: "We are aware that the CCTV images are of low quality, but would appeal for anyone who recognises the person pictured to get in touch with police, as they may have information valuable to the investigation.

"We believe there were two suspects involved in this incident, and would ask for anyone who has any information or anyone who witnessed this incident, to get in touch with police."

Anyone with information or anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170178435.