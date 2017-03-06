Jailed: Robber pulled knife on teen during spate of attacks in Brighouse

A teenage robber who carried out a spate of attacks against teenage students in Brighouse has been locked up for more than three years.

Richard Lee, who was just 18 at the time, was already on bail for offences last October when he confronted another male student at the end of December.

During that early afternoon incident Lee picked up the complainant’s mobile phone after he hit him causing the device to fall to the ground.

Prosecutor Robert Galley described how Lee’s victim went after him, but the teenager told him: ”I’ve done this before. Every time someone’s got hurt. If you don’t leave I’m going to stab you.”

Mr Galley said Lee produced a knife which left the complainant feeling distressed and shocked by the incident.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Monday) how an app was later used to track the location of the stolen phone.

After his arrest Lee, of Mixenden Court, Halifax, denied having a knife with him or brandishing it at the complainant.

Mr Galley also outlined the details of previous incidents involving other teenage students in Brighouse last October.

In those confrontations, during the late morning or around lunchtime, Lee made references to having a knife or “shanking” his victim.

Mr Galley said he told one of the complainants: ”I have a knife and won’t hesitate to put it in you.”

Another victim was told by Lee: ”Give me your mobile phone or I’ll stab you.”

Lee, now 19, admitted a series of offences of robbery and attempted robbery and today Judge Jonathan Rose sentenced him to a total of 38 months in a young offenders institution.

Barrister Stephen Wood, for Lee, pointed out that the crimes represented a very significant leap in the seriousness of his client’s offending.

“This is not an entrenched criminal or an entrenched offender,” said Mr Wood.

Mr Wood said Lee had had a very unhappy upbringing but he was still capable of making something of his life.

As Judge Rose sentenced Lee the teenager explained that he had told social services “50 times” that he needed help, but they refused to give him any.

Judge Rose said Lee had picked on vulnerable complainants who were younger than him and probably less well-built.

The judge sentenced Lee to 14 months in custody for the attempt robberies and robberies in October with an additional two years in a young offenders institution for the final robbery in December.