Investigation to delay publishing forensic results after death of man shot by police in West Yorkshire

Forensic results that could steer an investigation into the death of a man shot dead by a police officer in Huddersfield will not be published until after a criminal trial, it has been revealed.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is now investigating the fatal police shooting of Yassar Yaqub.

The scene of the shooting on the M62.

Mr Yaqub, 28, of Crosland Moor, died at the scene after being shot by a firearms officer during a West Yorkshire Police operation off Junction 24 of the M62 on January 2, 2017.

The IPCC said the organisation had now received results of “independent detailed forensic tests” on the Audi car in which Mr Yaqub was a passenger when he was shot.

However, the results will not published, investigators have said, until after the criminal trial as they may be used in evidence during proceedings.

The investigation comes as the IPCC is now beginning to transition into the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – which will see the current commission structure come to an end.

Steve Noonan, acting IPCC deputy director of operations for the North, said: “Publication of the results, or the sharing of this information, isn’t possible at this time.”

He said the criminal trial would delay investigative work.

Moshin Amin, from Dewsbury, is due to stand trial accused of firearms offences.