Hazardous capsules stolen during farm burglary

Highly toxic capsules have been stolen during a break-in at a West Yorkshire farm in the early hours of this morning.

The tablets of phosphine, usually used for vermin control, were taken from a secure metal safe in Holmfirth and police are warning that they are highly toxic, particularly if they come into contact with water.

They are now appealing for anyone that finds them or knows where they are to get in touch and to seek medical assistance if they have come into contact with them.

PC Jayne Robertson, of Kirklees Police, said: "The capsules have gone missing in a silver container, with a red sticker on the front, labelled Talunex. We would urge anyone who knows where these capsules are or finds the container of capsules, not to handle them or dispose of them, but to contact police.

"If anyone believes they may have come into contact with phosphine they should seek medical advice as symptoms of exposure are not always immediately apparent."

It is thought that offenders forced entry into an outbuilding on Cliff Road at around 12.30am this morning and a quad bike was also stolen in the incident.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of the capsules or has any information relating to the theft, should contact Kirklees Police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170209791.