Gas guns stolen during raid on Huddersfield house

GAS powered pistols were stolen during burglary at a house in the Meltham area of Huddersfield.

Raiders forced rear patio doors open at the house on Armitage Road before stealing property including a number of gas powered pistols and photography equipment.

The burglary happened bewteen 10am and 1pm on Wednesday March 1.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or saw anything in the area last week is urged to contact PC Carl Zemlik at Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170095827.#

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.