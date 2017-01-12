Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD143 relates to a theft on December 22.

CD147

CD144 is sought over a theft on December 14.

CD145 is in connection with a theft from a shop on December 22.

CD146 is in relation to a theft from a shop on December 22.

CD147 is sought over a deception on January 5.

CD148

CD148 is in connection with a deception on January 5.

CD149 relates to a deception on January 5.

CD150 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 5.

Some of these people could be suspects and have not necessarily commited a crime.

CD149

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD145

CD146

CD143