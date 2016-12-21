Can you help police trace these people?

Do you know any of these people?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD120

CD124 relates to a theft from a shop on December 14.

CD120 is sought over a theft on November 27.

CD116 is in connection with a theft on December 6.

CD118 is in relation to a burglary on August 12.

CD116

CD119 is sought over a theft on December 2.

CD121 is in connection with a theft on November 27.

CD123 relates to a theft on October 21.

CD122 is in relation to a theft on October 21.

CD118

Some of these people could be suspects and have not necessarily commited these crimes.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD119

CD121

CD123