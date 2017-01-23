Business joins forces with police in fight on cyber crime

A Brighouse business is joining forces with West Yorkshire Police to educate SMEs on cyber crime.

With the growing sophistication of cyber attacks, Brighouse based Netpoint Solutions Ltd have joined forces with the Regional Cyber Crime Unit to alert business owners to the threat of cyber crime.

On February 10, Netpoint Solutions Director Steve Vickerman is hosting a free half-day seminar with Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Vanessa Smith, Head of the Regional Cyber Crime Unit to educate businesses on how to protect their business.

At the seminar DCI Smith will explain the risks to businesses and will advise them on the ten critical policies, procedures and protections that every business should have in place to protect themselves.

DCI Smith said: “Businesses regardless of size are vulnerable to attack from the cyber criminal who if successful can cause significant harm to the continuous of the business.

“Awareness to this threat is the first step in protecting your business from the risk of a cyber-attack, followed by education and implementation of simple cyber security measures.”

Netpoint Solutions Director Steve Vickerman added: “We know that unfortunately there is growing list of Yorkshire businesses that have lost tens of thousands of pounds to cyber fraud.

We really can’t emphasise enough how important it is that business owners are aware of the risks and what steps they can take to reduce the risk of a cyber attack.”

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is helping FSB member Steve promote the event to small and medium sized businesses in an effort to help business owners protect themselves and their business assets from cyber crime.

The free seminar runs from 9.30am to noon at the Junction 25 Conference Centre on Armytage Road, Brighouse. The seminar is aimed at businesses that employ up to 100 people,