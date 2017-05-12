Armed police swoop on vehicle at Halifax garage following reported sighting of weapon

Armed police carried out a search after they swooped on a car at a garage in Halifax today.
West Yorkshire Police had received a report of a weapon being seen in a vehicle in the area at around 4.15pm.
Officers were dispatched and tracked the car down at the Esso garage in Skircoat Road.
A police spokeswoman said the vehicle had been searched but no weapon was found.
The people travelling in the car were released without charge.
Almost Done!
Registering with Brighouse Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.