Armed police swoop on vehicle at Halifax garage following reported sighting of weapon

Armed police carried out a search after they swooped on a car at a garage in Halifax today.

West Yorkshire Police had received a report of a weapon being seen in a vehicle in the area at around 4.15pm.

Officers were dispatched and tracked the car down at the Esso garage in Skircoat Road.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle had been searched but no weapon was found.

The people travelling in the car were released without charge.