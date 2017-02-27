Cricketer Alex Tait displays shocking operation scars after suffering horror blow to the head

A cricketer has begun his recovery after undergoing a major operation to fix a catalogue of horrific fractures to his face.

Alex Tait, 30, underwent the lengthy surgery on Friday, at Bradford Royal Infirmary, after suffering a horror blow to the head while bowling in an indoor training session at Lightcliffe Academy.

Alex Tait suffered horrific facial injuries after being hit by a cricket ball

The surgery involved cutting from ear to ear, peeling back his facial skin and inserting metal plates behind his forehead.

Alex, from Lightcliffe, was told the procedure could damage the sight in one of his eyes and is now back at home recovering after going under the knife.

He said: “I just need to rest now. I go back to see them on March 8, where I’ll hopefully get the mask off and stiches out and find out if I need any further operations.”

The dad-of-one said he is hopeful there shouldn’t be any further complications with his eyesight.

“I’m hopeful that I’m on the road to recovery,” Alex said. “I don’t think it has sunk in yet.”

More than £15,000 has now been raised to help Alex, who is not entitled to sick pay while he is off work, to help him through the ordeal.

“It’s really nice. People have wanted to help and it’s overwhelming,” said Alex, who has played at Lightcliffe Cricket Club all his life.

“It’s quite emotional that people want to do this for me. I didn’t think it would go that far.”

Alex, who has a three-year-old son Brodie and is expecting a second baby with his girlfriend Katie, said it was a relief to have the financial support in place while he recovers from the freak accident,

Star cricketing names including England Test cricket captain Joe Root have lent their support to the fundraising campaign, with Root even messaging Alex to send his best wishes.

Chris Taylor, who set the fundraising page up, said: “This has left Alex in a nightmare position financially. He needs to now focus his attention on recovering from this horrific ordeal which may last for months and even longer to come.

“He does not need the added stress and worry of providing financially for his young family.”

To donate to the fund, visit the online fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Alex-Tait-Injury