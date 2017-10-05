Cow trapped in sink hole on Halifax farm

Firefighters rescued a cow after it became stuck in a sink hole on a farm in Halifax.

Crews were called to help the animal on Birks Close Farm, in Village Street, Norwood Green, at around 9.20am today (Thursday).

The firefighters and a farmer dug a hole around the cow to free it from from the sink hole.

The large animal was distressed after being rescued, but not hurt.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews and the farmer managed to dig a hole around the cow, once the hole was big enough to free the cow and its stuck back leg, crews used a cow lifting sling to lift the cow out of the hole, unharmed but a bit distressed."