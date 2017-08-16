Could you be a Scout leader?

Calling all leaders! With the Scouting term restarting next month, Brighouse District Scouts are on the lookout for more leaders.

There is currently a shortage of leaders which will hit the groups hard when they restart in September.

David Burge, District Commissioner for Brighouse District Scouts, said: “All the effort put in over many years is under threat because of the lack of leaders.”

Scout groups, which include Explorers, Beavers and Cubs, are open to everyone aged between six and 18.

They meet up once a week and enjoy a number of activities from zorbing and slack lining to lending a helping hand in the community.

Connor Michaels, Network Commissioner for Brighouse District Scouts, said: “Groups need lots of help because the challenges are getting tougher, costs are going up and people’s time is becoming short. Without more leaders locally groups will struggle to stay open at a time of increased demand for places.”

Being a leader is free and voluntary and can help children grow in confidence and learn new skills.

For more information on being a leader and to sign up to become a volunteer, visit the Brighouse District Scouts’ website at www.brighousescouts.org.uk.