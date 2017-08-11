Coroner Appeal: Bid to trace family of Hebden Bridge man

Coroners are appealing for the relatives of a man who died in Hebden Bridge this week to come forward.

Glen Barmby, 55, died on Tuesday in the town.

West Yorkshire Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and it is thought Mr Barmby, who had links to Halifax, Huddersfield, Brighouse and Sheffield, had a brother.

Any relatives are asked to contact Coroners Officer Jayne Dawson on 01274 373754