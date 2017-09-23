Co-op is set to re-open after recent update

Field Lane Co-op in Brighouse is set to re-launch later this month following a £150,000 makeover.

The store on Highfield Road will re-open on Friday 29 September and will have a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials. It will also be open 7am until 11pm seven days a week.

A new-look for the Co-op will also bring a funding boost for local community groups through its new Membership scheme. Members receive a 5 percent reward on purchases of own-branded products and services, with a further 1% going directly to local causes to make a difference in the community.

Community groups in the area which have already benefitted include Bash Local, Greetland Academy and Brighouse SOS.

Maria Oliver, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in our Field Lane store, it has a great new look and we are looking forward to re-launching and serving the community.

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and our ambition is to establish the store as a local hub, a real asset for the community. It is an exciting time for the whole team.”

Paul Lowe, Co-op area manager, added: “The return to our ‘clover leaf’ design logo – first used in the 1960’s - aims to re-establish the Co-op as a centre for the community, and we want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

“We are also giving back to the community. Our members have an opportunity to make a difference locally.

“Simply by using their membership card when they shop with us they will raise much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the new-look store to mark its re-launch.