Children in Need: What’s happening - and how you can send us your Calderdale pictures

Pudsey Bear will be everywhere when this year’s Children In Need appeal hits the television screens tonight.

The famous mascot made an early “in person” appearance at a Halifax nursery this week and in spirit he is likely to be with BBC Look North presenters Harry Gration and Paul Hudson as - strapped together, three-legged style - they make their way through Elland, Rastrick, Brighouse and Hipperholme today en route from Huddersfield to their finishing line 15 miles later at Halifax Piece Hall!

After conquering the hills, including venturing over the infamous Shibden Wall, they aim to reach the Piece Hall at 5pm.

This week Pudsey popped in to see all at Shining Stars Day Nursery, Illingworth, where events included crazy hair day, a nursery bake off and dressing up. Pudsey visited with Amanda Clegg, ASDA Halifax’s community champion. Nursery manager Victoria Wilson said: “The children love getting involved in a range of activities and parents have been extremely supportive in making sure we had such a fun-filled week.”

Also at the Piece Hall, Look North presenters Amy Garcia and Owain Wyn Evans will be joined by 163 pupils from schools including Salterhebble, Old Town and Luddenden Foot, to form part of a national choir singing a beautiful jazz rendition of Over The Rainbow.

l Are you doing something for Children In Need this weekend? Why not send us your pictures and a few details about what you were doing? You can email them to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk - good luck to all!