Charity-run nurseries are rated ‘outstanding’

Four Calderdale day nurseries that were taken over by the same charity have now been rated ‘outstanding’ by the education watchdog.

Siddal Children’s Centre Nursery, in Backhold Road, joins New Road Children’s Centre in Sowerby Bridge, Jubilee nursery in Halifax, and Todmorden Children’s Centre nursery on Burnley Road in Ofsted’s top bracket after being taken over by Halifax Opportunities Trust.

The organisation was awarded the Calderdale Council contract three years ago.

In its report on Siddal, Ofsted said: “Staff have high aspirations for all children and have a firm belief that all children are competent learners.

“Consequently, all children thrive and excel in their learning.

“Children’s learning and independence are significantly enhanced because of staff’s high quality, fun and motivating teaching and exemplary learning environment. The provider and staff at all levels have an exceptional and admirable passion and dedication to families.”

Andrea Briggs, one of the Trust’s three Children’s Centre delivery managers said: “We are absolutely delighted that Ofsted have recognised the high standards of teaching, learning and care offered to children by our dedicated staff team.”

Trust CEO Alison Haskins, said: “This is testament to our focus on social outcomes and the passion of the team when it comes to supporting families in Calderdale.

“The trust is incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication of the entire Children’s Centre staff, for the wonderful children that attend our nurseries and for the continued support of the parents and carers.”