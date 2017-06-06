Canoe club hosts white water festival

Over fifty canoe enthusiasts were drawn to Sowerby Bridge last weekend for the inaugural Calder White Water Festival.

The event was hosted by Halifax Canoe Club and offered a variety of activities, including coached lessons, ‘test drives’, and river races.

White Water Festival, Sowerby Bridge

Michael Scholefield, who manages events for the club, said: “Our members, whom are all volunteers, did a fantastic job , providing Food, drink, lessons, and advice.

“It was our first year holding this event but plans and discussions have already started about next years event.”