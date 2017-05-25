Calderdale animal lovers invited to take part in national fundraising drive

A group of rescue pets have been captured in a state of bliss as they enjoy a well-deserved scratch to mark the launch of a nationwide fundraising campaign in Calderdale, encouraging animal lovers to purchase a charity scratch card to help pets in need this summer.

The charity Support Adoption For Pets, the biggest funder of pet rescues in the UK, captured the content faces of dogs and cats as they got a helping hand from rescue volunteers to hit the sweet spot with a good scratch.

Pets at Home stores across Calderdale will be taking part in the Support Adoption For Pets fundraising drive, running until June 13.

Amy Wilson, Fundraising Manager at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “We hope these pictures make people smile. It’s great to see the rescue pets so content getting a good scratch, and hopefully these images will help encourage customers to buy our £1 charity scratch cards in Halifax Pets at Home stores to help raise vital funds for pets in need.

“Fundraising drives like this are vital to keeping local rescue centres open across the UK, so we’re really hoping we can encourage people to get involved and help us towards our ambitious goal.”

Each donation will help Support Adoption For Pets to reach its goal of raising £450,000 for local pet welfare charities and Pets at Home colleagues are excited to support the appeal with charity activities in every store.

Over 350 pet rescue centres will be appearing in their local stores to support the nationwide charity event.

This year, Crown Pet Foods are kindly sponsoring the appeal. The extensive prize fund includes TVs, iPads as well as Pets at Home vouchers and Crown pet products to name just a few.

Established in 2006, Support Adoption For Pets helps more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK by running fundraising events with Pets at Home and awarding grants to pet rescue and rehoming centres.