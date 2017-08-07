Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team called to assist in driver rescue after car plunges 50 feet down Rishworth ravine

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called to help emergency services rescue a driver after a car left Oxygrains Bridge, Rishworth Moor, plunging 50 feet down a steep banking in a deep ravine.

They were called to this incident at 4.39pm on Sunday, August 6, after receiving a request for help from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assist with a difficult extrication of the driver.

In all 24 CVSRT members were available to assist immediately and deployed in team vehicles or directly.

Media secretary Tim Ingram said: “The driver had incredibly managed to self-extricate from the vehicle and appeared to have minor injuries, however the mechanism of the incident dictated full immobilisation for the extrication up the steep ground.

“Whilst the medical teams cared for and prepared the casualty for the evacuation, CVSRT members rigged a rope system and lowered a stretcher with two barrow boys.

“Once the casualty was packaged, the stretcher was safely hauled up to the roadside and handed over to the waiting ambulance crew.

“Great teamwork between all the emergency teams made for a prompt rescue.”

In addition to the team members and ambulance, West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit, a YAS BASICS Doctor, the YAS Hazardous Area Response Team and West Yorkshire Medic Response Team were in attendance.

In total, this was completed in one hour and 36 minutes.