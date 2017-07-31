Welcome events follow re-opening of Halifax Piece Hall through August and into September

A series of special events form part of the “Welcome” events which follow tomorrow’s re-opening of Halifax Piece Hall.

The people of Halifax will be the first to see the new look Grade I building following its £19m restoration when the gates open around 9.30 am on Tuesday, August 1, and Halifax para-athlete Hannah Cockroft will signal the start of business at 10am when she rings the restored trading bell.

After that a series of special events have been organised to attract the wider public as well as Halifax people.

They begin on August 18 when British jazz legend Andy Sheppard brings his Saxophone Massive to the Piece Hall at 6.30pm on Friday, August 18.

The performance heralds a Welcome Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 19 and 20, where from noon to 5pm each day a festival of innovative street theatre will entertain you.

Then from noon to 7pm on Bank Holiday Weekend, August 25, 26, 27 and 28 the star of the Piece Hall show will be the Architects of Air’s Albesia.

Described as an extraordinary luminarium, explore a dazzling maze of winding paths and soaring domes that captivate with an immersive display of iredescent shapes and colours.

Then on Friday and Saturday, September 1 and 2, from 7pm until late, Transe Express present Enchanted Chadelier, a magical aerial show completes the Welcome Festival with a spectacular high-flying finale.