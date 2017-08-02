Send us your Piece Hall opening day photographs

Crowds re-emerge after the rain at Halifax Piece Hall’s re-opening day in this superb picture, photographed by Martin Moorman as the clouds give way to sunlight again on Yorkshire Day.

