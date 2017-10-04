Secretary of State gives final seal of approval for revised Casa Hotel plan

A controversial extension to a restaurant and hotel in Brighouse looks to be at an end after the Secretary of State gave approval for the new plans.

Calderdale Council's planning committee granted permission for the revised plans at the Casa Hotel and Restaurant in September.

However, the final decision had to go to the secretary of the state due to the development being build on green belt.

The decision made by the Secretary of State is not to call in the application for determination.

It stated: "In deciding whether to call in the application, the Secretary of State has considered his policy on calling in planning applications.

"This policy gives examples of the types of issues which may lead him to conclude, in his opinion that applications should be called in.

"The Secretary of State has decided, having had regard to this policy, not to call in the application. He is content that the application should be determined by the local planning authority."

The new proposals will see the white building painted in a stone colour intended to be more in line with neighbouring buildings, the height of the tallest parts reduced and a landscape area being created on the older parts of the building.

Marilyn Brichard, the agent for the applicant Reward Finance Group said the changes mark a step forward and how the premises will be run in the future.

She also said the new scheme is an ‘opportunity to reward the business, safeguard jobs and create new ones.