Record deals for metal specialists

Brighouse-based metalworking firm Arkoni has got 2017 off to an encouraging start with its best month ever for new orders.

Arkoni secured over £3 million worth of contracts in January representing a significant 52 per cent increase on June 2016, its previous best month.

Company founder and MD Mark Prentice said: “This is the busiest start to a year we’ve had since our formation and augers well in what could be a year of uncertainty with Brexit negotiations on the horizon.

“The poor exchange rate means that we will be forced to put prices up by 10 per cent but with a solid pipeline of new work on projects across the UK we are well placed to navigate through choppy waters.

“Over the last few years we’ve grown rapidly.

“The increase in turnover however was slight last year due to strategic investment in people, processes and production and that consolidation has helped to put us on track for what should be a record year.

“The bulk of the increase in sales is coming from Arkoni’s ability to work with architects and specialist main contractors, to develop bespoke glazed solutions, within the construction industry, both fire rated and thermally broken.”

Founded in 1991, Arkoni supplies the construction industry with fire-rated glazing systems, a wide selection of standard and bespoke steel glazing and architectural metalwork covering staircases, balustrades, canopies, balconies and bespoke work.

Arkoni currently employs 60 at its workshops on Armytage Road in Brighouse and recorded a £6.5 million turnover in 2015-16.

The company has been involved in many high-profile builds including The Broad Street Plaza and The Broadway shopping complex in Bradford.