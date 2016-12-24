Perfect 10 for Brighouse firm

A Brighouse business is celebrating its tenth anniversary with its most successful year yet.

Provide Education has expanded into two new counties this year and increased turnover by 15 per cent.

The company, which has an office at Thornhill Brigg Mills in Brighouse, began working with schools in Greater Manchester and opened a new office in Teesside.

Along with its branches in Barnsley and Worksop, the agency now works with around 3,000 teachers to help them find supply teaching posts, and sometimes permanent jobs, in over 600 schools across the East Midlands and the north of England.

The expansion saw the company take on five new employees in 2016, boosting the staff team to 22.

Director Katie Buckle, who co-founded the company with Barry Simmons, said: “When we started out ten years ago, we worked with just 30 schools, so to be now working with 20 times that amount is fantastic. It hasn’t always been plain sailing, especially being a young company during a recession, but we’ve grown year on year and have a great team.

“Recruitment is a competitive industry but we’re specialists within our sector and have worked hard to build a reputation that has helped us both retain clients and attract new ones too.”

The agency was one of the first in the UK to attain the REC Audited Education Gold Status in 2014.

Katie said: “Safeguarding and training is hugely important to us and this commitment means schools have confidence in what we do. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved but we won’t be resting on our laurels.”