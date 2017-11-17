Free parking offers in Calderdale for Christmas shoppers

Shoppers in Calderdale will be able to park for free on Saturdays in selected car parks across the borough in the run up to Christmas.

Calderdale Council is offering free parking in a number of car parks in Halifax as well as in five car parks across the towns of Brighouse, Elland, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden, on Saturdays before Christmas.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “Calderdale has some wonderful places for Christmas shopping and we want to support our local businesses as much as we can at this busy time of year.”

In Halifax, free Saturday parking will be available in the following car parks from Saturday November 18: Crosshills car park, High Street car park, Mulcture Hall Road car park and Victoria Street car park.

Free Saturday parking in the other towns in Calderdale will start on Saturday December 9 in the following car parks: Brighouse – Parsonage Lane car park, Elland – Coronation Street car park, Hebden Bridge – Garden Street car park, Sowerby Bridge – Tuel Lane car park, Todmorden – Bramsche Square car park.

There will also be free on-street parking in Halifax from 3pm every Thursday from November 30 up until Christmas, to support the late night shopping.

All other parking restrictions on street and in the car parks will remain in place during these times.

All car parks offering free parking will have notices displayed to remind customers that parking is free. Any car parks without a notice will be subject to normal restrictions.