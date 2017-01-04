Former Brighouse pupil celebrates completing her training in the navy

A former Brighouse High School pupil has celebrated her formal commissioning as a Royal Navy Officer on parade at Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) in Devon.

Midshipman Sophie Marsden was one of 174 Officer Cadets who took part in the parade, watched by their families, friends and distinguished guests.

The guest of honour was General Sir Gordon Messenger Royal Marines, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, who inspected the parade and took the salute during the march pass.

To earn her place on the parade ground, Sophie completed an intensive 30-week training course, which was split into three distinct 10-week phases.

Whilst the course predominately took place at the world renowned College in Dartmouth, the training included a three-week ship acquaint when Sophie was assigned to HMS Ocean, which was in the Baltic during Sophie’s training.

Ex-teaching assistant Sophie said: “I joined the Royal Navy for the variety of career opportunities available.

“I’m proud to be passing out of the vollege and look forward to starting my career in the Royal Navy.”