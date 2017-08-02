Contents of closed down Norwood Interiors store to be sold at auction

The assets and contents of Norwood Interiors Limited, the Brighouse based kitchen, bathroom and bedroom retailer are to be sold by auction.

The company closed its doors with Charles Brook and Michelle Chatterton of Poppleton & Appleby, Huddersfield based Insolvency Practitioners, advancing placing the company into Liquidation.

The 10,000 sq ft showroom in Brighouse houses 30 various displays from a range of manufacturers, including Laura Ashley, together with associated appliances, homeware accessories and other business assets.

Daniel Hey, Director at Walker Singleton, said: “The purchase at auction of showroom display furniture and fittings, as of the type on offer, provides homeowners on a budget, who aspire to premium interiors, or property investors undertaking refurbishments, an opportunity to buy at a competitive price point.

“The Laura Ashley kitchen has a retail value of over £25,000. All the appliances, bathrooms and accessories are new, simply ex-display.”

“The reporting of the demise of the business has led to us receiving several enquires for specific displays but the commitment is to sell at auction. We are extending our normal viewing arrangements into the evening to allow private buyers an opportunity to inspect outside of working hours.”

Norwood Interiors closed the doors at its Mirfield and Brighouse showrooms after it ran into financial difficulty.

The kitchen, bathroom and bedroom company, which has a showroom in Whiteley’s Garden Centre in Mirfield, has closed due to a 50 per cent drop in weekly sales from the beginning of this year.

In a statement, the company said its order book shrank from £700,000 to £275,000 forcing the directors to seek professional advice and “with great regret” it was concluded that the business could no longer trade.

When the company opened its showroom in Mirfield last year it had a “dramatic and positive impact helping to generate new business and improving margin”.

This led the Brighouse-based firm to acquire a new kitchen, bathroom and bedroom business in Doncaster with the hope of opening a “new market place”.

However following a shift in the market, sales began to slow down and the decision was taken to stop trading.

In June, the firm closed its site in Leeds, with customers orders transferred to Brighouse, but now the company has ceased training.