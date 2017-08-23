Casa Hotel planning saga continues as new plans go before committee

A saga over a controversial extension to a restaurant and hotel in Brighouse shows no sign of stopping with new plans set to go before councillors at Calderdale Council.

It appeared that a dispute at Casa Hotel and Restaurant would come to an end until proposals to downsize the development were turned down by the council’s planning committee – despite officers’ recommendations they should be given the green light.

CGI image of the plans the Casa Hotel submitted in their first application

The new proposals would have meant the white building painted in a stone colour intended to be more in line with neighbouring buildings, the height of the tallest parts reduced and a garden created.

A report by officers that was considered by planning members said although it was an “inappropriate development in the green belt” there were “very special circumstances” to grant permission. It said the recommendation to approve was in accordance with national and local authority planning policy and certain criteria needed to be met.

However the councillors on the planning committee rejected the plans in May this year.

In September 2015 the venue was ordered by the Planning Inspectorate to take down its three-storey extension after losing an appeal against the council.

However, Castelite Limited, Casa’s parent company, took the ruling to the High Court and was successful in getting the verdict reviewed.

After the plans were rejected earlier in the year a spokesperson for the Casa Hotel and Restaurant, said: “We have been working extremely closely with the planning officers to present a scheme that was acceptable to all.

"Having made the recommended amendments to the plans, in accordance with the officers’ suggestions, they strongly recommended to the meeting that the new proposals should be accepted.

"We were therefore taken aback when the vote narrowly went against us.

"However having heard the reasons some of the councillors objected, we are optimistic that with a few more minor adjustments we will be able to present revised plans at the next meeting that will be acceptable to all.”

The revised plans are scheduled to go before the planning committee on Tuesday September 5.