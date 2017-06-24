Busy few months at Lattitude7 leads to big success

Local learning and development company, Lattitude7, has certainly had an action packed spring and early summer.

The Brighouse-based organisation, founded by Dr. Martin Haigh has been successful in winning a huge number of significant pieces of business with high-profile clients in recent months. Martin said, “Since moving into our new offices at the turn of the year we have landed a number of lucrative contracts with existing and new clients”.

Following the success of his multi-session leadership development for the British Valve and Actuator Association’s Future Leaders Programme, his company has now been engaged to deliver eight further programmes this year for a second cohort of BVAA Future Leaders.

The topics include: psychometric analysis, teamwork, presentations skills, leadership, time management, negotiation, mentoring, emotional intelligence and Appreciative Inquiry.

On top of this Lattitude7 recently won four additional contracts with its existing client, City of York Council.

Lattitude7 has created and delivered training programmes for York Council for four years and has now added new programmes to the list of offerings including, presentations skills, time management, report writing, motivational interviewing, HR training and Project Management skills.

These contracts are three years in duration which gives us an opportunity to further reinforce our links with this local authority.

Martin said “I am delighted to have won the HR and Project Management contracts and these will be delivered by trusted associates, under the auspices of Lattitude7”.

Martin has registered as an associate trainer with Leeds City College and has already delivered three programmes for them including train-the-trainer sessions with Calrec Audio in Hebden Bridge and customer service and performance management training for a public service charitable organisation in Leeds.

In May Martin travelled to Dresden, Germany to act as Master of Ceremonies and deliver an after-dinner speech at an international conference organised by Eurobrake. Martin delivered his speech to an audience of 730 guests at the gala dinner.

He said, “There were so many guests, they seemed so far away.

Martin confirmed that he had also been invited to fulfil the same role next year when the conference moves to Den Haag in Holland”.

Since February Martin has been delivering training programmes for Jaguar Land Rover in Coventry. He has been training Six Sigma Black Belts in the art of facilitation, training and coaching. This allows the BB’s to impart Six Sigma knowledge to Green Belts and other Black Belts.

Some of the BBs are enrolled on a Masters Degree programme at the University of Bradford and the training they undertake with Lattitude7 also counts towards their degree. Martin has also been training Green Belts at JLR in Six Sigma methodology.

Looking forward, Lattitude7 has just secured a piece of work to train managers, on the subject of leadership and emotional intelligence, in a business in London.

Alongside the commercial business contracts, Martin has also made time to help other people and organisations on a free basis.

For example, in March, Martin delivered a seminar on networking skills and chaired three further seminars at the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Kirklees Business Conference at John Smith’s Stadium.

Martin helped out at the HomeRun initiative by providing a copy of his running book to the homeless runners and will help as a ‘running buddy’ as the runners improve their fitness. In May, Martin also acted as Master of Ceremonies at the Rough Diamond charity ball.

This was held at the Queen’s Hotel in Leeds and all proceeds went to Simon on the Streets homeless charity. Martin has continued to assist in schools this spring and is also helping young people with interview skills and confidence on a private basis.

Martin said “the past few months have been one of the busiest periods for Lattitude7 but I am thrilled to have won some lucrative contracts.

“This reinforces the trust and belief that our clients have in our approach to quality, customer service and sustainability. Having trusted associates working with me has helped us to continue to deliver high quality training solutions and the variety of offerings demonstrates our breadth of expertise. I now look forward to consolidating these new contracts and continuing to make a significant difference to local, regional and international clients”.

To top of a busy few months Martin took a trip to Buckingham Palace to receive his MBE from the Prince of Wales.

He was given the honour for services to the community, charity and for changing the lives of young people in West Yorkshire.

He said: “I never set out to get any return from my charity or community work but it was really nice to be recognised and a real honour to meet Prince Charles and chat about all things Halifax during the investiture.”