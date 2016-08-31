Calderdale Council’s popular Start Your Own Business drop-in sessions will be running throughout September offering free advice to people interested in becoming self-employed.

More than 900 people have benefitted from using the service, from Calderdale Council’s Business Support Team, since the sessions started in April 2012.

Drop-in sessions take place at King Cross Library on September 1 between 12.45pm and 2pm, Elland Library on September 6 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm, Mixenden Parents Resource Centre on September 14 between 1.45pm and 3pm, Todmorden Library on September 19 between 12.45pm and 2pm and Halifax Central Library on September 23 between 11.45am and 1pm.

The drop-in sessions are free to attend and for anyone employed or unemployed within Calderdale who may be considering starting their own business.

For further details or if you can’t attend a session and you would like to arrange a free one-to-one advice meeting, contact Eric Binns on 01422 392222 or email eric.binns@calderdale.gov.uk.