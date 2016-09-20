Hannah drives off new Kia

Halifax-born Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft picked up her latest new Kia cee’d SW from the Longley Park Kia in Huddersfield showroom before jetting off to Rio.

John Waite, managing director at Longley Park Kia, commented: “We’ve been fortunate to get to know Hannah and supply her cars for the last six years, in that time it has been fascinating to see her fame and success grow year on year. Hannah really is an inspiration and an absolute delight to deal with.”

Hannah said; “I have been delighted with all my Kia models and especially with the service from Longley Park over the last few years. I do quite a lot of

mileage at times, and the cars have been brilliant.”